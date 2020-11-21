Turkey is real factor in this region - Lavrov

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.21

Trend:

Turkey is a real factor in this region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said following the visit of the Russian delegation to Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Turkey is a real factor in this region. Turkey is our partner in many directions. And, of course, sovereign Azerbaijan has the right to choose its foreign policy partners, just like sovereign Armenia chooses its foreign policy partners," he said.