Turkish President urges better G20 cooperation amid COVID-19 pandemic

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday urged better cooperation from the Group of 20 (G20) as the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the responsibility and importance of the G20, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"The decisions we will take at the Riyadh Summit will be decisive not only in reducing the negative effects of the pandemic, but also in meeting the expectations about the G20," Erdogan said in a video message shared on the Twitter account of the G20 Saudi Arabia.

"The G20 Leaders' Summit, held at a time when we better understand the value of global cooperation in the face of a global problem, will be auspicious for our countries and the entire humanity," he added.

The outbreak reminded the world that mankind is a family regardless of religion, language, region, race, the Turkish president noted.

Erdogan and Saudi King Salman had a phone conversation late on Friday ahead of the G20 Leaders' Summit hosted by Riyadh.

In the phone call, which came long after the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey's Istanbul, the two leaders agreed on keeping channels of dialogue open in order for the bilateral relations to be enhanced and for issues to be settled, according to Erdogan's office.