Turkey reports 6,713 new COVID-19 cases, 453,535 in total

Turkey's COVID-19 patients increased by 6,713 to 453,535 on Monday, the Turkish Health Ministry announced, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Meanwhile, 153 people died in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 12,511.

A total of 3,254 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, raising the total recoveries to 377,891 in Turkey since the outbreak.

The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 3.4 percent and the number of seriously ill patients is 4,409.

A total of 161,125 tests were conducted over the past day, bringing the overall number of tests to 17,406,742.

Turkey has reintroduced several restrictions to curb the surge of coronavirus cases, including a nationwide curfew from 8 p.m. to 10 a.m. on weekends. Schools will remain closed until the end of the year, with students switching to online education.

Turkey reported the first COVID-19 case on March 11.