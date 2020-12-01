Turkey announces new curfews as part of COVID-19 measures

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced a full curfew on weekends, starting from Friday night until Monday morning, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Speaking following a cabinet meeting, Erdoğan expressed that there will be a weekday curfew between 9 p.m and 5 a.m. across the country, adding that the weekend curfew will begin this Friday at 9 p.m. and go on until 5 a.m. Monday.

"From now on, HES codes will be asked of visitors when entering shopping malls; day care centers are shut down until further notice while the number of people participating in weddings or funerals is limited to 30," the president continued.

In addition, people 20 and younger as well as those 65 and older are barred from using public transportation, he said, adding that restaurants will operate on a delivery-only basis.

Erdoğan also expressed that Turkey will begin COVID-19 vaccinations next month. "We have made a deal for 50 million doses for the initial phase," he said, adding that Turkish citizens will be provided the coronavirus vaccine for free.

The new measures came following the rise in COVID-19 numbers throughout Turkey.