Turkish minister to get acquainted with construction progress of Kars logistics center

The Turkish Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Adil Kara Ismayiloglu will visit Kars province to get acquainted with the construction progress of the logistics center on Dec.5, a source in the ministry told Trend.

According to the source, during the visit Kara Ismayiloglu will also take part in the opening of the road between the provinces of Kars and Erzurum.

The logistics center in Turkey’s Kars province will be put into operation in 2021.

The final work on the construction of the logistics center is currently underway, said the ministry.

According to the ministry, more than 60 million Turkish liras ($7.61 million) were invested in the construction of the logistics center in 2020.

No foreign loans were attracted for the construction of a logistics center in Kars, the ministry said.

Revenues from operating the center could be at least about $1 billion, said the message.

According to the ministry, two water reservoirs with a total volume of 1,600 square meters, a garage for cars with a total area of ​​1,300 square meters, and a train repair workshop with a total area of ​​7,000 square meters will be built on the territory of the logistics center.

The passenger and freight trains in the logistics center will also be repaired, the message said.

A plot of 300,000 square meters has been allocated for the construction of a logistics center, of which 170,000 square meters will be allocated for warehouses. The center will be able to transport 412,000 tons of cargo annually.

On the territory of the logistics center, railway tracks with a length of 16 kilometers will be laid, which will connect with the Kars-Erzurum railway.

The agreement on the creation of a logistics center was signed on July 19, 2017, during the visit of the Director of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Javid Gurbanov to Kars province.

On October 30, 2017, a solemn ceremony was held at the Baku International Sea Trade Port CJSCon on the occasion of the opening of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway.

The BTK railway was built on the basis of the Azerbaijani-Georgian-Turkish interstate agreement. At the initial stage, the volume of cargo transportation will be at the level of 6.5 million tons of cargo, and up to one million passengers will also be transported.

(1 USD = 7.8614 TRY on Dec.4)