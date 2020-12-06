Morocco lowers defense products' import from Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 6

Trend:

The export of defense products from Turkey to Morocco dropped by 14.52 percent from January through September 2020, compared to the same period of 2019, amounting to $13,679, the Turkish Trade Ministry told Trend.

The ministry said that the exports of defense products from Turkey to Morocco in the reporting period declined by 8.29 percent, compared to the same period of 2019, equaling $1.84 million.

The export of defense products made up 1.4 percent of the country's total exports over the mentioned period.

In September 2020, Turkey exported defense industry products worth $281.5 million to global markets, which is 80 percent more compared to the same month of 2019.

Turkey's export of defense products in September 2020 amounted to 1.9 percent of the country's total export.

Over the past 12 months (from September 2019 through September 2020), Turkey exported defense products worth over $2.42 billion abroad.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @QSMVJale