Turkey reports over 30,402 new COVID-19 cases

Turkey registered 30,402 more coronavirus infections, including 6,093 symptomatic cases, over the past 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry data released, Trend reports citing Hurriyet.

The new symptomatic cases raised the overall patient count to 539,291.

As many as 4,011 patients recovered over the past day, bringing the tally to 431,253, while the death toll rose to 14,900, with 195 new casualties.

More than 174,671 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country, pushing the total to over 19.69 million.