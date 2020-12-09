Turkey's eight-month export to D-8 countries downgrades

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 9

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkey’s export to D-8 (Organization for Economic Cooperation) member countries (Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan) from January through August 2020 declined by 19 percent compared to the same period of 2019, having made up over $4.4 billion, the Turkish Ministry of Trade told Trend.

During the reporting period, the export to D-8 countries made up 4.4 percent of Turkey’s total export volume in 2020, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, Turkey’s export to D-8 countries in August 2020 edged down by 15.6 percent compared to August 2019 and stood at $516.9 million. The export to D-8 countries made up 4.1 percent of Turkey’s total export volume in August 2020, the ministry said.

According to the ministry, Turkey’s import from D-8 countries dropped by 38.1 percent from January through August 2020 and amounted to over $4.5 billion compared to the same period of 2019.

The import from D-8 countries amounted to 3.3 percent of Turkey’s total import volume from January through August 2020.

In August 2020, Turkey’s import from D-8 countries lowered by 1.1 percent compared to August 2019, making up $606.2 million.

Turkey’s import from D-8 countries amounted to 3.2 percent of the total import in August 2020, added the ministry.

Turkey's foreign trade turnover amounted to $31.2 billion in August 2020.

According to the ministry, Turkey's exports during the reporting month decreased by 5.7 percent compared to the same month of 2019, amounting to $12.4 billion.

At the same time, Turkey's imports increased by 20.4 percent over the year and amounted to $18.7 billion.

In the first eight months of 2020, the trade turnover of Turkey amounted to $237.6 billion.

Turkey's exports for the reporting period decreased by 12.9 percent compared to the same period of 2019, amounting to $102.3 billion, the ministry said.

From January through August 2020, Turkey's imports decreased by 1.2 percent compared to the same period of 2019, amounting to $135.3 billion.

The foreign trade turnover of Turkey in 2019 made up $374.2 billion.

---

