Turkey records drop in Esenboga Airport's 11M2020 cargo, passenger traffic

Turkey 9 December 2020 11:58 (UTC+04:00)
Commandant appointed in Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:23
Kazakhstan agrees to develop int'l postal items transit in co-op with Belarus, Russia Business 12:21
Details on Enguri HPP rehabilitation process in Georgia unveiled Oil&Gas 12:19
Azerbaijan fulfills its obligations under OPEC+ Oil&Gas 12:18
WTL notes Turkmenistan's ability to get financial benefits from export of associated petroleum gas Oil&Gas 12:16
Production at Tashkent agricultural machinery plant up Uzbekistan 12:14
Iran's mines to be provided with infrastructure Business 12:07
President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation of Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (PHOTO) Politics 12:05
Turkmenistan introduces restrictions on celebrations due to COVID-19 Turkmenistan 12:03
Azerbaijan to export locally-produced petroleum coke to China Economy 12:03
Georgia reveals its three major foreign direct investor countries Business 12:01
Depositary Center reveals volume of November transactions on Azerbaijan's capital market Finance 12:01
Uzbekistan, India consider establishing joint pharmaceutical production Business 12:00
Turkey records drop in Esenboga Airport's 11M2020 cargo, passenger traffic Turkey 11:58
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for December 9 Uzbekistan 11:57
Kazakhstan's crude petroleum oil exports to France plummet year-on-year Oil&Gas 11:57
Number of restored enterprises in Iran's Qom province announced Business 11:48
Azerbaijani FM leaves for official visit to Iran Politics 11:37
Construction of terminal complex on Azerbaijan-Iran border nearing completion Transport 11:37
Azerbaijani oil prices down Finance 11:22
Azerbaijan's amelioration company to finance reconstruction of canal in Imishli Business 11:16
New banknotes being put into circulation in Turkmenistan Finance 11:15
Kazakhstan’s oil producing company opens tender to buy spare parts Tenders 11:09
Amount of work done by trust of Turkmennebit State Сoncern published Oil&Gas 11:04
Azerbaijani FM receives Italian delegation Politics 10:59
EIA changes forecast for Kazakhstan's 4Q2020 oil extraction Oil&Gas 10:47
Brent prices to exceed $60/bbl only in 2022, says JP Morgan Oil&Gas 10:45
Kazakhstan’s Air Astana increasing flights to Uzbekistan's capital Transport 10:45
Moody's upgrades credit rating of Azerbaijan's Bank of Baku Finance 10:38
Kazakhstan records decline in gold, currency reserves Finance 10:34
JP Morgan expects global oil supply to exceed 100 mb/d Oil&Gas 10:24
Azerbaijani currency rates for Dec. 9 Finance 10:20
Azerbaijan's hazelnuts to soon be exported to Italy and Russia Business 10:16
Necessary steps for transport, communication sector dev’t identified in Turkmenistan Transport 10:14
Iranian currency rates for December 9 Finance 10:13
India, Nepal review progress on wide-ranging bilateral agenda Other News 10:09
DESFA elaborates on auctions for new Interconnection Point with TAP Oil&Gas 10:00
OPEC+ to be highly compliant with its deal in early 2021 Oil&Gas 09:46
Oil prices to be higher on restrained OPEC+ production Oil&Gas 09:42
10M2020 value of Azerbaijan's import of Czech products down Business 09:33
Russia-Azerbaijan relations have character of strategic partnership - ambassador Politics 09:24
Azerbaijani, Russian FMs hold phone talks Politics 09:19
EIA revises down forecasts for Azerbaijan’s 2020-21 oil output Oil&Gas 09:17
6th Iran-Austria Energy Working Group meeting to be held soon Iran 08:44
Mass COVID-19 vaccination in Britain kicks off Europe 08:06
Head of NCDC: Georgia to receive COVID-19 vaccine as early as possible Georgia 07:35
Kazakh capital reports highest number of COVID-19 cases in past 24 hrs Kazakhstan 07:12
ARETI making efforts to increase export potential of Turkmenistan’s fuel, energy sector Oil&Gas 07:01
Biden nominates Lloyd Austin as secretary of defense US 06:51
S.Korea reports 686 more COVID-19 cases, 39,432 in total Other News 06:04
Turkey's eight-month export to D-8 countries downgrades Turkey 05:01
5.3-magnitude quake hits Kermadec Islands region World 04:39
Helicopter with six people on board crashes in eastern France Europe 03:52
Chile's COVID-19 cases top 563,500, death toll reaches 15,680 Other News 02:53
Israel to begin mass COVID-19 vaccinations on Dec. 20: health ministry Israel 01:56
Johnson heads to Brussels on Wednesday for last ditch trade talks Europe 01:08
Moody's expects oil prices at $40-45 per barrel in 2021 Oil&Gas 00:18
ITFC to foster inclusive economic growth in Uzbekistan’s business community Business 00:07
Apple launches $549 new AirPods Max, pricier than some iPhones World 8 December 23:23
Rouhani: Iran to produce, purchase COVID-19 vaccine Iran 8 December 22:27
Turkish, Georgian FMs talk economic coop Georgia 8 December 22:25
Turkey reports more than 33,000 daily coronavirus cases Turkey 8 December 22:23
Kazakhstan's oil & gas company opens tender to buy petrol Tenders 8 December 21:38
Azerbaijan national team withdrew from participation in European Men's Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Mersin Society 8 December 21:35
European Gymnastics team set out for Mersin to particiate Artistic Gymnastics Championships Society 8 December 21:31
UK reports highest weekly coronavirus deaths since May 15 Europe 8 December 21:06
Employees of some organizations allowed to move during tough quarantine regime in Azerbaijan Economy 8 December 20:12
Mortality rate of COVID-19 reduces in Iran Society 8 December 20:11
OPEC Plus output increase to impact Iran's oil sale Oil&Gas 8 December 20:06
Azerbaijani ministry to hold online event to support implementation of start-up ideas ICT 8 December 19:36
Azerbaijan to demonstrate UAVs during Victory military parade in Baku (PHOTO) Society 8 December 19:35
Azerbaijan avenue and Karabakh quarter open in Turkey (PHOTO) Society 8 December 19:34
Revival of Nagorno-Karabakh region to make significant contribution to regional cooperation – Azerbaijani minister (PHOTO) Economy 8 December 19:33
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on December 9 Oil&Gas 8 December 19:06
Kazakhstan Development Bank completes stage of introducing digital technologies in its operations Business 8 December 19:05
Presentation of book of President of Turkmenistan "Traditions of Turkmen Statehood" published in Azerbaijani language Turkmenistan 8 December 19:04
Kazan gunpowder plant eyes organizing production of gunpowder in Uzbekistan Business 8 December 19:02
Turkey appoints new ambassador to Azerbaijan Politics 8 December 18:56
Japanese holding buys stake in the Uzbek agricultural chemicals manufacturer Business 8 December 18:38
Bioethanol production to be commissioned in North Kazakhstan Business 8 December 18:21
Trade turnover between Turkey, Iran rose in October - ministry Turkey 8 December 18:15
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Finance places state medium-term bonds at auction Finance 8 December 18:14
Mehriban Aliyeva: Heydar Aliyev Foundation launches project on restoration of our religious monuments and mosques in ancient land of Karabakh (PHOTO) Politics 8 December 18:12
Azerbaijan to allow some activities during COVID-related quarantine Economy 8 December 17:53
Georgia offers best conditions for outsourcing business companies in IT sector - Georgian Chamber of Commerce ICT 8 December 17:48
Supporting players in banking market remains central to Proparco’s strategy in Georgia Business 8 December 17:48
Uzbekistan’s remittances decline amid pandemic Finance 8 December 17:47
New bulk cargo terminal to be put into operation in Georgian port of Poti Transport 8 December 17:46
EU4Youth aims to set up Rural Innovation Hubs in Georgia Business 8 December 17:42
Beauty salons, barbershops in Azerbaijan not to work during lockdown Society 8 December 17:35
Kazakhstan’s KAZ Minerals revises its 2020 production forecast Business 8 December 17:34
Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to rise in Iran Finance 8 December 17:27
Turkey reveals data on passenger transportation in Istanbul Turkey 8 December 17:26
Turkmennebit announces tender for the purchase of drilling equipment Tenders 8 December 17:23
Georgian insurance companies have losses in 9 months of 2020 Finance 8 December 17:12
Road construction in one of Azerbaijan's districts completed (PHOTO) Transport 8 December 17:01
No need for renegotiation of Iran JCPOA - Iranian government spokesman Politics 8 December 16:52
Azerbaijani IT company talks new solutions for entrepreneurship ICT 8 December 16:45
Funds to be allocated for purchase of special communal techniques in Azerbaijan Business 8 December 16:39
Why German industry is looking past China to the rest of Asia Europe 8 December 16:38
