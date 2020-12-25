Turkey reports 17,543 more coronavirus infections

Turkey on Wednesday reported 17,543 new coronavirus cases and 256 deaths over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

The new cases include 3,199 symptomatic patients, while the total number of infections exceeded 2.1 million.

As many as 35,511 people recovered in the past day, bringing the tally to 1,970,803, while the death toll climbed to 18,861.

An additional 201,104 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country, pushing the total to over 23.43 million.

The number of patients in critical condition stands at 4,702.