Turkey registers 12,171 new COVID-19 cases

Turkey 8 January 2021 06:41 (UTC+04:00)
Turkey reported on Thursday 12,171 new COVID-19 cases, including 1,370 symptomatic patients, as the total number of positive cases in the country reached 2,296,102, its health ministry announced, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 194 to 22,264, while the total recoveries climbed to 2,172,251 after 8,211 more cases recovered in the last 24 hours.

The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients stands at 4.3 percent and the number of seriously ill patients is 3,201 in the country, said the ministry.

A total of 183,003 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests in Turkey reaching 25,681,213.

Turkey reported its first COVID-19 case on March 11.

Turkey and China have supported each other in the fight against COVID-19. Chinese doctors and medical experts held video conferences with Turkish counterparts to share China's experience in treating coronavirus patients, protecting medical workers, and controlling the spread of the virus.

The first batch of 3 million doses of China's SinoVac COVID-19 vaccine arrived in the Turkish capital Ankara on Dec. 30, 2020.

