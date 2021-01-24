Turkey to receive 6.5 million doses of China's vaccine next week

Turkey 24 January 2021 20:36 (UTC+04:00)
Turkey to receive 6.5 million doses of China's vaccine next week

As many as 6.5 million doses of China's CoronaVac vaccine will be delivered to Turkey on Monday, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

“In line with our purchasing plan, the vaccine shipments to Turkey will continue smoothly," Koca tweeted Sunday.

Mass vaccinations began in Turkey on Jan. 14 after the first batch of 3 million doses of the vaccine developed by China's SinoVac Biotech arrived on Dec. 30. Later, the second consignment of 10 million doses was approved.

Over 1.23 million people, mostly health workers and elderly people, have been inoculated since Jan. 14.

The health minister and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan were among the first ones to be vaccinated to boost public confidence in the vaccine.

The government has also introduced nighttime and weekend curfews to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Turkmennebit opens tender for purchase of various equipment
Turkmennebit opens tender for purchase of various equipment
Uzbek-Korean Uz-Kor Gas Chemical to buy spare parts for water purifier via tender
Uzbek-Korean Uz-Kor Gas Chemical to buy spare parts for water purifier via tender
Azerbaijan's AzerGold CJSC launches tender to buy chemicals
Azerbaijan's AzerGold CJSC launches tender to buy chemicals
Loading Bars
Latest
Turkey to receive 6.5 million doses of China's vaccine next week Turkey 20:36
Dutch police arrest alleged Asian drug syndicate kingpin Europe 20:04
Georgia reports 546 coronavirus cases, 1 456 recoveries, 17 deaths Georgia 19:50
Germany ready to assist Kyrgyzstan in implementing green economy policies Kyrgyzstan 19:48
President Rouhani: Iran's economic ties entering new phase Iran 19:45
UK detects 77 cases of South African COVID variant, nine of Brazilian Europe 19:06
Azerbaijan shows footage from Ashaghi Aybasanli village of Fuzuli district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 18:14
Implementation of drilling operations continue in Iran's oil fields Oil&Gas 17:55
China sees fall in new COVID-19 cases amid strict local lockdowns Other News 17:48
Iran's NIDC declares number of drilled oil & gas wells Oil&Gas 16:59
Iran unveils details of exports via Bilasuvar border checkpoint Business 16:57
Uzbekistan to launch charter flights from Russia to Tashkent Transport 16:56
Chinese smartphone maker discloses amount invested in opening factories in Turkey Economy 16:46
Buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange revealed Business 16:45
Georgia's import of tubes, pipes, hollow profiles from Turkey increases Business 16:45
Body of Azerbaijani citizen killed on Turkish ship to be sent to his homeland soon - Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Politics 16:44
Israel to start COVID-19 vaccination for high school students Israel 16:27
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for January 24 Society 15:47
Azerbaijan confirms 568 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 15:44
Portugal votes for new president at height of pandemic Europe 15:31
Expert talks promoting import of electric and hybrid vehicles to Azerbaijan Economy 14:47
Turkmennebit opens tender for purchase of various equipment Tenders 14:47
Azerbaijan shows footage from Jomerd village of Kalbajar district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 14:46
Sales of goods at Iran Mercantile Exchange spike Business 14:02
Iran reveals amount of loans issued to manufacturing companies Finance 14:02
Georgia increases export of marine mammals, fish fats, oils and their fractions to Turkey Business 13:47
S&P talks about Azerbaijan's GDP growth in 2022-2024 Finance 13:46
Turkey set to receive second vaccine shipment from China soon Turkey 13:42
Russia records over 21,100 daily coronavirus cases Russia 12:52
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 11:52
Kazakhstan's exports volume to Georgia increases multifold Business 11:51
Azerbaijan's strategic foreign exchange reserves increase year on year Finance 11:50
Iran announces volume of sprat caught in Caspian Sea Business 11:49
Azerbaijan shares footage from Ashaghi Veysalli village of Fuzuli district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 11:47
Consumption of steel products in Iran increases Business 11:40
3 injured as blast hits vehicle in Kabul Other News 11:10
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 10:23
Georgia reveals data on exports of semi-finished products of iron or non-alloy steel to Turkey Business 10:17
Iranian companies join UN CTCN Iran 09:58
Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 case count stands at 1,584 Kazakhstan 09:54
Weekly review of main events in Azerbaijan's transport sector Transport 09:30
UK to quarantine visitors from nations with high COVID-19 risk Europe 09:09
China rescues first person from Shandong gold mine: state media Other News 08:41
Over 2 mln coronavirus cases registered in Colombia Other News 08:05
Israel reports 4,550 new COVID-19 cases, 593,578 in total Israel 07:29
Iran's Marun Oil & Gas Production Company manufactures certain equipment Oil&Gas 07:01
Iran to begin COVID-19 vaccinations in coming weeks: President Rouhani Society 06:28
France registers 23,924 new COVID-19 cases, 230 deaths in one day Europe 05:38
Turkmenenergo to sign new contracts with foreign companies Oil&Gas 05:01
7.0-magnitude quake hits South Shetland Islands: CENC Other News 04:39
Turkey reports 5,856 new COVID-19 cases, 2,424,328 in total Turkey 04:14
After first phone call, UK PM Johnson looks forward to working with Biden Europe 03:29
UK records another 33,552 coronavirus cases, 1,348 deaths Europe 02:48
WHO reports over 600,000 new daily cases of COVID-19 Other News 02:09
Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs discuss pirate attack on ship Politics 01:28
Top Spanish general resigns over allegations of vaccination queue-jumping Europe 00:44
Pirates hijack Turkish ship off coast of Guinea, one person killed Turkey 00:05
BMB Trade Group and Uzbek Saffron Research Center discuss saffron cultivation and processing Uzbekistan 23 January 23:58
Trend TV shares video report from plundered during Armenian occupation Azerbaijani Zangilan Politics 23 January 23:20
Belarus, Kazakhstan seek closer cooperation in exchange trade Kazakhstan 23 January 23:20
Management of Azerbaijan's State Oil Company being improved - Decree Politics 23 January 23:16
New staff of Azerbaijani SOCAR's Supervisory Board approved Politics 23 January 23:15
Georgia's external merchandise trade down 14.8% in 2020 Georgia 23 January 23:15
Turkey halts flights from Brazil due to new COVID-19 variant Turkey 23 January 23:10
Gas pressure in Iran's South Pars gas field projected to decrease Oil&Gas 23 January 23:09
Iran's gas processing potential to increase Oil&Gas 23 January 23:05
Portugal holds presidential election as COVID-19 cases spiral Europe 23 January 22:45
Italy reports 488 coronavirus deaths and 13,331 new cases Europe 23 January 22:16
Italy to rethink vaccine roll out if supply problems persist Europe 23 January 21:41
US broadcaster, journalist Larry King dies aged 87 Other News 23 January 20:58
Russia signs deal with Turkey on vaccine production Turkey 23 January 20:25
Azerbaijani MoD issues footage from Kalbajar district's Gamishli village (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 23 January 20:24
Manat exchange rate against dollar to remain unchanged - Standard & Poor's Finance 23 January 20:23
Bahar Azadi gold coin price again falling in Iran Finance 23 January 20:23
Azerbaijan considering issues of regional schools damaged during Karabakh War Society 23 January 20:22
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on January 24 Oil&Gas 23 January 20:22
State subsidy to increase from 10 to 15 GEL per 50 kg of wheat flour in Georgia Georgia 23 January 20:15
Goods transit via Iran's Bileh Savar on rise Business 23 January 20:10
Tax authorities of Kyrgyzstan, Russia discuss launch of joint project Kyrgyzstan 23 January 20:05
Japan's COVID-19 death toll exceeds 5,000 as total cases surpass 360,000 Other News 23 January 19:57
Indian gov't confirms outbreak of bird flu Other News 23 January 19:13
Azerbaijani president expresses condolences to Ukranian counterpart Politics 23 January 19:13
Bulgaria to ease some COVID-19 rules, restaurants closed for now Europe 23 January 18:42
COVID-19 vaccine delays may slow wider Irish roll-out, says PM Europe 23 January 18:04
Azerbaijan confirms 705 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 23 January 17:55
WHO office in Azerbaijan discusses project on preventing deaths from COVID-19 pandemic Society 23 January 17:17
Uzbek-Korean Uz-Kor Gas Chemical to buy spare parts for water purifier via tender Tenders 23 January 17:16
Georgia increases import of vehicles from Turkey Business 23 January 17:15
Geostat reveals volume of ferroalloys exported from Georgia to Turkey Business 23 January 17:15
Iran oil export never reached zero - Iran's Oil Minister Oil&Gas 23 January 17:15
Azerbaijani expert talks impact of recycling old cars on traffic jams Society 23 January 17:14
Weekly review of highlights in Azerbaijani ICT sector Economy 23 January 17:09
Uzbekistan’s Uzpromstroybank reveals plans for strategic dev’t in 2021 Finance 23 January 14:47
WHO chief thanks India, PM Modi for 'support to global Covid-19 response' Other News 23 January 14:47
Yukselish competition organizes webinar presented by Azerbaijani president's assistant (PHOTO) Politics 23 January 14:47
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for January 23 Society 23 January 14:45
Azerbaijan shares footage from Ashaghy Maralyan village of Jabrayil district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 23 January 14:44
Turkmenistan taking measures to further increase volume of cotton production Business 23 January 14:14
Iran to increase Shiraz municipality budget Business 23 January 14:13
Azerbaijani oil prices fall Finance 23 January 14:12
All news