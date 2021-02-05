Turkey registers more than 7 900 new coronavirus cases

Turkey reported 7 909 new coronavirus cases and 113 deaths over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data, Trend reports citing Hurriyet.

The new cases include 627 symptomatic patients, while the total number of infections exceeded 2.5 million.

As many as 8 815 people recovered in the past day, bringing the tally to 2 396 199, while the death toll climbed to 26 467.

An additional 145 067 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country, pushing the total to over 30 million.

The number of patients in critical condition stands at 627.