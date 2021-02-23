Coronavirus cases in Turkey surpass 2.6 million

Turkey’s coronavirus caseload surpassed 2.64 million on Monday, while the nationwide death toll reached 28,138, with 78 fatalities over the past day, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Meanwhile, the country has also reported 8,104 new additional COVID-19 cases, including 623 symptomatic patients, and 5,690 more patients in the country recovered from the deadly virus bringing the total number of recoveries to over 2.52 million according to the Health Ministry.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 32.43 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Turkey, with 118,816 carried out in the last two days.

The latest statistics show that the number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition stands at 1,189.