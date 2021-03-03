Turkey aims to create independent defense industry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3

Trend:

Turkey will continue to confidently move towards the goal of creating a fully independent defense industry through decisive steps in the design, development and production of domestic systems and technologies, Trend reports citing the Turkish Anadolu Agency.

According to the agency, the statement was made by the Public Relations Department of the Turkish Presidential Administration following the meeting of the Executive Committee of Turkey’s Defense Industry in Ankara.

At the meeting, chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, issues of equipping the country's Armed Forces with new weapons systems were discussed.

"As part of this, various projects were identified for communication and information systems, ammunition and missiles, various platforms, modernization and new technologies," the statement said.

The meeting participants also noted that the Turkish defense industry ‘is subject to both explicit and implicit embargo’.