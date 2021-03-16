Saudi Arabia wants to buy Turkish armed UAVs: Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday shared that Saudi Arabia has requested to buy armed unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) from Ankara, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.
"It's confusing while they're conducting a military exercise with Greece," he added.
Saudi Arabia recently attended a meeting that Ankara deemed an "alliance against Turkey."
The "Philia Forum" was held in Athens with the participation of Greece, France, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain.
