Turkey confirms 16,749 new COVID-19 cases

Turkey on Tuesday reported 16,749 new COVID-19 cases, including 874 symptomatic patients, as the total number of positive cases in the country reached 2,911,642, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 71 to 29,623, while the total recoveries climbed to 2,734,862 after 17,893 more recovered cases were registered in the last 24 hours, according to the Turkish Health Ministry.

The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients stood at 3.2 percent and the number of seriously ill patients was 1,474 in the country, said the ministry.

Turkey started mass vaccination for COVID-19 on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine. More than 7,969,000 people have been vaccinated so far.

Turkey reported its first COVID-19 case on March 11, 2020.