Turkey confirms 18,912 new COVID-19 cases
Turkey on Wednesday reported 18,912 new COVID-19 cases, including 869 symptomatic patients, as the total number of positive cases in the country reached 2,930,554, according to its health ministry, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 73 to 29,696, while the total recoveries climbed to 2,752,023 after 17,161 more cases recovered in the last 24 hours.
The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients stands at 3.2 percent and the number of seriously ill patients is 11,484 in the country, said the ministry.
A total of 167,526 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests in Turkey reaching 35,603,028.
