Turkey calls on US to refrain from recognizing so-called Armenian 'genocide' - media

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.31

Trend:

Turkey calls on the US to refrain from recognizing the so-called ‘genocide’ of Armenians, Trend reports referring to Turkish media on Mar.31.

According to the media, the Turkish authorities notified the US presidential administration through diplomatic channels that the recognition of the so-called ‘genocide’ of Armenians is fraught with huge damage to relations between Ankara and Washington.

Turkey has repeatedly called on Armenia to open historical archives to investigate the events of 1915, but the authorities of this country in every possible way reject these proposals.

Armenia and the Armenian lobby claim that Turkey's predecessor, the Ottoman Empire, allegedly carried out so-called ‘genocide’ against the Armenians who lived in the empire’s Anatolia province.