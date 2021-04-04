Turkey registers more than 41 988 new coronavirus cases

Turkey reported 41 988 new coronavirus cases and 185 deaths over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data, Trend reports citing Hurriyet.

The new cases include 1 508 symptomatic patients, while the total number of infections exceeded 3,48 million.

As many as 22 674 people recovered in the past day, bringing the tally to 3 105 350, while the death toll climbed to 32 263.

An additional 246 210 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country, pushing the total to over 39,5 million.

The number of patients in critical condition stands at 2 311.