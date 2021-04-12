Turkey confirms 50,678 new COVID-19 cases, 3,849,011 in total

Turkey on Sunday reported 50,678 new COVID-19 cases, including 2,548 symptomatic patients, raising the total number in the country to 3,849,011, according to its health ministry, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 237 to 33,939, while the total recoveries climbed to 3,331,411 after 30,194 more cases recovered in the last 24 hours.

The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients stands at 3.1 percent and the number of seriously ill patients is 2,824 in the country, said the ministry.

A total of 294,274 tests for coronavirus were conducted over the past day, taking the overall number in Turkey to 41,591,854.