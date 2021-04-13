Turkey registers more than 54 560 new coronavirus cases

Turkey reported 54 562 new coronavirus cases and 243 deaths over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data, Trend reports citing Hurriyet.

The new cases include 2 671 symptomatic patients, while the total number of infections exceeded 3,9 million.

As many as 41 218 people recovered in the past day, bringing the tally to 3 372 629, while the death toll climbed to 34 182.

An additional 301 068 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country, pushing the total to over 41,8 million.

The number of patients in critical condition stands at 2 891.