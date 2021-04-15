Turkish Airlines suspends flights to Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 15

By Orkhan Nabiyev – Trend:

Turkish Airlines (THY) has suspended flights to Russia, Trend reports on Apr. 15.

The restriction on flights to Russia will remain in force until June 1, 2021.

As the THY stated, flights between Russia and Turkey have been suspended bilaterally.

Until June 1, special flights will be operated between the two countries twice a week.

Russia has also announced the restriction of flights to Turkey since April 15.