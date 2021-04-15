Turkey registers more than 61 000 new coronavirus cases

Turkey reported 61 400 new coronavirus cases and 297 deaths over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data, Trend reports citing Hurriyet.

The new cases include 2 845 symptomatic patients, while the total number of infections exceeded 4 million.

As many as 54 894 people recovered in the past day, bringing the tally to 3 535 040, while the death toll climbed to 35 031.

An additional 318 217 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country, pushing the total to over 42,8 million.

The number of patients in critical condition stands at 3 080.