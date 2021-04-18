Turkey's 1Q2021 export of ready-made clothes to Iran grows

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.18

Trend:

Value of ready-made clothes exported from Turkey to Iran grew by 34.7 percent in the first quarter of 2021, compared to the same period of 2020, having exceeded $4.4 million, the Turkish Trade Ministry told Trend on Apr.8.

According to the ministry, in March 2021 Turkey exported ready-made clothes worth $870,000 to Iran, which is 2.7 times more than in March of last year.

Turkey's exports of ready-made clothing to foreign countries increased by 11.6 percent from January through March 2021, compared to the same period of 2020, surpassing $4.7 billion.

In March 2021, Turkey exported ready-to-wear for $1.67 billion, which is 38.7 percent more compared to March 2020, the ministry said.

Over the past 12 months (from March 2020 to March 2021), Turkey’s exports of clothes amounted to $17.6 billion.