Turkey confirms 55,149 new COVID-19 cases, 4,323,596 in total

Turkey on Monday reported 55,149 new COVID-19 cases, including 2,862 symptomatic patients, raising the total number in the country to 4,323,596, according to its health ministry, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 341 to 36,267, while the total recoveries climbed to 3,736,537 after 48,947 more recovered in the last 24 hours.

The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients stands at 2.9 percent and the number of seriously ill patients is 3,319 in the country, said the ministry.

A total of 318,869 tests for coronavirus were conducted over the past day, taking the overall number in Turkey to 44,087,628.