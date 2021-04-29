Major terrorist attack prevented in Istanbul

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.29

Trend:

A major terrorist attack has been prevented in Turkey's Istanbul city, Turkish Interior Minister, Suleyman Soylu said, Trend reports citing the Turkish media.

According to Soylu, the attack was planned by the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

The Turkish minister noted that two PKK members were detained as a result of the special operation.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, demanding the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has lasted for over 35 years and has claimed over 40,000 lives. The PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the UN and the EU.