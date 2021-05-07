Turkey's 1Q2021 revenues from car export to int'l market grow
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7
Trend:
Turkey's revenues from car exports to the international market rose by 10.2 percent in the first quarter of 2021, compared to the same period of 2020, exceeding $7.6 billion, the Ministry of Trade of Turkey told Trend on Apr.2.
According to the ministry, in March 2021, Turkey exported cars worth over $2.8 billion to global markets, which is 40.4 percent more compared to the same month of 2020.
Over the past 12 months (from March 2020 through March 2021), the value of Turkey’s exports of cars made up more than $26.2 billion.
Latest
We reject, don't recognize decision of Latvian gov't on so-called "Armenian genocide" - Turkish Defense Ministry
New “Azerbaijan” Ro-Pax ship built in country’s shipyard to make its first voyage from Port of Baku (PHOTO/VİDEO)
Azerbaijani national team holds podium training for upcoming Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (VIDEO)
Yerevan ready to exert all efforts to fulfill trilateral agreements on Karabakh - acting PM of Armenia
Kazakh-Georgian Economic Union to focus on int'l trade and dev't of transport services - Honorary Consul
Amazing opportunities created for athletes in Baku’s National Gymnastics Arena - Ukrainian Gymnastics Federation