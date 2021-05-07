Turkey's 1Q2021 revenues from car export to int'l market grow

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7

Turkey's revenues from car exports to the international market rose by 10.2 percent in the first quarter of 2021, compared to the same period of 2020, exceeding $7.6 billion, the Ministry of Trade of Turkey told Trend on Apr.2.

According to the ministry, in March 2021, Turkey exported cars worth over $2.8 billion to global markets, which is 40.4 percent more compared to the same month of 2020.

Over the past 12 months (from March 2020 through March 2021), the value of Turkey’s exports of cars made up more than $26.2 billion.