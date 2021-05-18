Turkey reports over 10 170 COVID-19 cases

Turkey 18 May 2021 00:00 (UTC+04:00)
Turkey reports over 10 170 COVID-19 cases

Turkey reported 10 174 new coronavirus cases and 223 deaths over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

The new cases include 923 symptomatic patients, while the total number of infections exceeded 5,12 million.

As many as 13 864 people recovered in the past day, bringing the tally to 4 961 120, while the death toll climbed to 44 983.

An additional 206 836 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country, pushing the total to over 51 million.

The number of patients in critical condition stands at 2 326.

Tags:
