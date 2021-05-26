Turkey to expand vaccination campaign to those 50 and above: Koca

Turkey will accelerate its vaccination campaign as of June 1 when it will start inoculating citizens aged 50 and above, the country's Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said Wednesday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

After a meeting with the Coronavirus Scientific Advisory Board, Koca announced that Turkey will soon use its own vaccine.

"I would like to share the good news that we will soon be administering our own COVID-19 vaccine."

He further added: "With current developments and plans for normalization, it has become clear that we will recover from the devastating impact of the outbreak this summer."

Turkey on May 17 started a gradual normalization process after a 17-day lockdown that brought infections in the country down significantly.

Until June 1, weeknight curfews from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. remain in place as well as a full weekend lockdown.

