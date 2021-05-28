Turkey's furniture export to Iran up

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28

Trend:

Turkey's export of furniture and wood to Iran rose by 16.7 percent from January through March 2021, compared to the same period of 2020, surpassing $43.1 million, the Turkish Trade Ministry told Trend.

According to the ministry, In March 2021, Turkey’s exports of furniture and wood to Iran spiked 3.2 times compared to the same month of 2020, totaling over $14.9 million.

The value of exports of the mentioned products from Turkey to foreign markets increased by 14.5 percent from January through March 2021, compared to the same period of 2020, exceeding $1.5 billion.

As reported, in March 2021, Turkey exported wood and furniture in the amount of over $583 million, which topped March 2020 figures by 36.6 percent.

Over the past 12 months (from March 2020 to March 2021), Turkey’s export of wood and furniture abroad equaled over $5.75 billion, added the ministry.