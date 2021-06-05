Turkey boosts exports of defense products

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5

Trend:

Turkey increased the export of defense products to international markets by 48.3 percent from January through May 2021 compared to the same period of 2020 - up to $1.12 billion, the Turkish Ministry of Trade told Trend.

As reported, in May 2021, Turkey exported defense industry products worth over $170.3 million to foreign markets, which is 51.6 percent more compared to the same month of 2020.

Over the past 12 months (from May 2020 through May 2021), Turkish defense industry exports totaled over $2.64 billion.