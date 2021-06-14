Meeting between Turkish, US presidents starts
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14
Trend:
A meeting between President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President of the United States Joe Biden has begun, Trend reports on June 14 referring to the Turkish media.
The meeting is being held on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Brussels.
Erdogan will give a press conference after the meeting.
