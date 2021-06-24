Value of Turkish-made car exports to China increases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24

Trend:

Turkey boosted the export volume of cars to China by 53.4 percent from January through April 2021, compared to the same period of 2020 up to $23.6 million, the Turkish Ministry of Trade told Trend.

In April 2021, the volume of car exports from Turkey to China rose by 44.9 percent compared to April 2020 and surpassed $6.32 million, said the Trade Ministry.

Turkey as a whole increased the export of cars by 34.1 percent from January through April 2021 compared to the same period of last year up to $10.1 billion.

Thus, Turkey exported cars worth $2.5 billion in April 2021, which is 3.1 times more than in April 2020.

Turkey’s export volume of cars totaled $28.1 billion over the past 12 months (from April 2020 through April 2021).