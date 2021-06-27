Value of Turkish chemicals export to Germany rises in 4M2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18



Turkey’s export of chemical products to Germany rose by 28.5 percent in the first 4 months of 2021 compared to the same period of 2020, amounting to $395.1 million, the Turkish Trade Ministry told Trend.

According to the ministry, in April 2021, the value of Turkey’s export of chemical products to Germany grew by 43.9 percent year-on-year and made up over $110.4 million.

Turkey's export of chemical products from January through April 2021 increased by 25.8 percent up to $7.5 billion compared to the same period of last year.

Turkey exported chemical products worth $2.2 billion in April 2021, which is 69.5 percent more than in the same month of 2020.

The country's export of these products amounted to $19.8 billion over the past 12 months (from April 2020 through April 2021).