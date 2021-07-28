Turkey sees sharp increase in grain exports to Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28

Trend:

The export of grain and legumes from Turkey to Uzbekistan surged by 78.6 percent from January through May 2021, compared to the same period of 2020, approaching $9.89 million, the Ministry of Trade of Turkey told Trend.

In May 2021, the export of grain and legumes from Turkey to Uzbekistan increased by 52.2 percent compared to May 2020, surpassing $1.54 million, the ministry said.

Turkey increased the export of grain and legumes by 16.9 percent in the first 5 months of 2021 compared to the same period of 2020 - up to $3.38 billion.

In May 2021, Turkey exported grain and legumes worth over $617.4 million, which is 23.9 percent more compared to the same month of 2020.

Over the past 12 months (from May 2020 through May 2021), Turkey’s exports of grain and legumes amounted to $7.78 billion.