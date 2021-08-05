Wildfire engulfs power plant in SW Turkey, prompts evacuation

Wildfire has reached a thermal power plant in the southwestern Turkish province of Mugla and forced the evacuations of people in nearby towns, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Gendarmerie forces ordered the residents of several neighborhoods in the Milas district to leave the area immediately, local officials said.

Media footage showed people trying to leave Oren, a small town, by their vehicles or other means they found through the highway.

The National Defense Ministry announced that citizens who gathered at the pier were evacuated and transported to safe areas with the landing ship of the Naval Forces Command.

The power plant area was completely cordoned off, according to press reports.

Mugla Mayor Osman Gurun confirmed that the fire has spread to the Kemerkoy Thermal Power Plant buildings, and all the explosive chemicals in the facility have been emptied.

"However, there is a risk of the fire spreading to thousands of tons of coal inside," Gurun noted.