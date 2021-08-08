Turkey, Kazakhstan increase trade turnover
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 8
Trend:
The trade turnover between Turkey and Kazakhstan increased by $74.4 million in June 2021 compared to the same month of last year, amounting to $236 million, the Turkish Ministry of Trade told Trend .
"Turkey’s export volume to Kazakhstan amounted to $101 million while import volume from this country - $135 million in June," the ministry said.
The trade turnover between the two countries increased by $434 million from January through June 2021 compared to the same period of last year, amounting to $1.4 billion.
"Turkey’s export volume to Kazakhstan amounted to $544 million while import volume - $828 million during the reporting period," the ministry said.
