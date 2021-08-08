Six people killed in road accident with minibus in Turkey
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 8
Trend:
Passenger minibus overturns in Turkey, Trend reports citing Turkish media.
The road accident took place in the province of Izmir. The minibus was heading from the Kynyk district to Kemalpasha. The driver lost control at a bend, as a result of which the minibus overturned.
As a result of the road accident, 6 people were killed, 11 people were injured. A large number of ambulance and rescue teams were involved in the scene.
All the victims were hospitalized in the state hospitals of Turgutlu and Kemalpasha.
