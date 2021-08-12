Turkey discloses export volume of leather goods

Turkey 12 August 2021
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 12

Turkey’s export of leather goods increased by 23.7 percent from January through July 2021 compared to the same period of last year up to $938.3 million, the Turkish Ministry of Trade told Trend .

Thus, Turkey exported leather goods worth $145.4 million in July 2021, which is by 13.8 percent more than in July 2020.

Turkey’s export of leather goods totaled $1.5 billion during the last 12 months (from July 2020 through July 2021).

