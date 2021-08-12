Turkey discloses export volume of leather goods

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 12

Trend:

Turkey’s export of leather goods increased by 23.7 percent from January through July 2021 compared to the same period of last year up to $938.3 million, the Turkish Ministry of Trade told Trend .

Thus, Turkey exported leather goods worth $145.4 million in July 2021, which is by 13.8 percent more than in July 2020.

Turkey’s export of leather goods totaled $1.5 billion during the last 12 months (from July 2020 through July 2021).