Turkey reports 18,163 COVID-19 cases, 165 deaths
16,642 people have been cured of coronavirus in Turkey over the past day, Trend reports citing Turkish media.
Another 165 people have died of a new strain of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Turkey over the past 24 hours.
According to the report, 287, 947 people were tested for coronavirus infection in the country, and 18,163 new cases were registered.
