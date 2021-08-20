Turkey to impose mandatory PCR tests for some sectors

Turkey will begin requiring negative COVID-19 test results and proofs of vaccination for some sectors, including from teachers as schools reopen next month and for domestic travel, Trend reports citing Hurriyet Daily News.

The government announced a set of new rules late on Aug. 19 as the country fights the coronavirus pandemic with a strategy focusing on its vaccination program.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said the new requirements would be imposed for teachers, academics and those who attend social gatherings.

He announced mandatory tests for people attending mass events in theaters, cinemas and concert halls and for intercity bus travel and flights.

Expressing that Turkey is at a very good point in terms of its vaccine supply, Erdoğan said that the total number of vaccines administered exceeded 87 million, corresponding to more than the country’s entire population.