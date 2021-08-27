Taliban offered to transfer control of Kabul airport to Turkey - President Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 27

By Orkhan Nabiyev - Trend:

The main priority for Turkey in the current situation in Afghanistan is the evacuation of its citizens, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at a press conference before the start of his visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Trend reports on Aug.27.

"The evacuation of our citizens and personnel of the armed forces in Afghanistan continues and will be completed as soon as possible," Erdogan noted.

According to him, there are proposals for transferring control of the Kabul airport.

"If necessary, we can negotiate with everyone. Negotiations between the Taliban movement and Turkey at its embassy in Kabul lasted three and a half hours. The Taliban offered to transfer control of Kabul airport to Turkey. No decisions have been made on this issue yet," added the president.