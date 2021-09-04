Collision between train, minibus leaves 6 dead in Turkey (VIDEO)

Turkey 4 September 2021 13:12 (UTC+04:00)
Collision between train, minibus leaves 6 dead in Turkey (VIDEO)

A collision between a freight train and a minibus in northwest Turkey killed six people and injured six others Saturday, Turkish news agency Demiroren reported, Trend reports citing AP.

The crash at a railroad crossing in Ergene, Tekirdag province, involved a minibus carrying factory workers and a train headed to nearby Cerkezkoy at 8 a.m. local time (0500 GMT), the news agency said.

The people who died all were in the minibus, which was dragged in front of the train after the impact.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Azerbaijan records historically high electricity consumption
Azerbaijan records historically high electricity consumption
Large-scale gas supply project launched in Georgia
Large-scale gas supply project launched in Georgia
Oil prices fall amid weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs report
Oil prices fall amid weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs report
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
EU ready to provide financial support to SMEs in Azerbaijan Business 14:33
Iran shares COVID-19 data for September 4 Society 14:07
EU eyes to expand project on creating 'green technologies' in Azerbaijan Business 14:06
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 13:58
Uzbekistan receives more financial aid from int'l banks than Kazakhstan Business 13:54
Iran's priority is to deepen ties with its neighbors - President Raisi Business 13:48
Opening of universities in Iran depends on vaccination process - Ministry of Health Society 13:45
Uzbekistan eyeing new projects with Bahrain, Turkey and Saudi Arabia Business 13:36
Georgia sees decrease in daily COVID-19 cases for Sept.4 Georgia 13:13
Porsche, Puma to join Germany's DAX as index expands Europe 13:12
Collision between train, minibus leaves 6 dead in Turkey (VIDEO) Turkey 13:12
Azerbaijan reveals amount of mortgage loans issued under state line in 8M2021 Finance 12:41
Buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange soar Finance 12:39
Turkmen Railways opens tender for overhaul Tenders 12:36
Azerbaijan records historically high electricity consumption Oil&Gas 12:22
Iran to boost apple growing Business 12:19
ICD’s event discusses ways to promote cross-border disruptive financial services (PHOTO) Arab World 12:17
ICIEC signs Landmark Facultative Reinsurance Agreement with Saudi Eximbank to support export development and FDI inflows Arab World 12:15
COVID-19 hardships and rising demand for infrastructure increase importance and relevance of PPPs in resource mobilization as ICIEC member countries seek to build back better Other News 12:10
Azerbaijan working on popularization of domestic products abroad - Uluchay Center (PHOTO) Economy 12:06
Uzbek Ministry of Health releases COVID-19 data for Sept.4 Uzbekistan 11:57
Azerbaijan sees decline in oil prices Finance 11:46
EU aims to increase export potential of Azerbaijani SMEs - Head of EU Delegation Economy 11:39
Turkmen state concern to buy metal products via tender Tenders 11:35
Iran’s GTC discloses volume of wheat purchased from farmers in Isfahan Province Business 11:26
Kazakh national atomic company's subsidiary opens tender to buy pipes Tenders 11:20
Migrants in Russia to be bound to get cards with chips on dactyloscopy starting Dec 29 Russia 11:19
Large-scale gas supply project launched in Georgia Oil&Gas 11:06
Uzbek companies to export footwear to Russia Business 10:57
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 10:54
President Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani athletes who won more gold medals at Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games Politics 10:49
Turkmenistan to buy equipment for data transmission network from Emirati company ICT 10:49
Azerbaijan shares footage from Gubadly's Dondarly village (VIDEO) Azerbaijan 10:45
WHO Azerbaijan talks possibility of vaccination of children against COVID-19 Society 10:45
UzAuto Motors starts selling 4 car model in Tajikistan Business 10:24
S&P reveals key factors supporting Kazakhstan's sovereign credit rating Finance 10:04
Iranian currency rates for September 4 Finance 09:52
Victim of Tesla crash in Texas had alcohol level exceeding legal limit US 09:38
Turkish president approves effective dates of agreements reached with Azerbaijan Turkey 09:38
Turkmen state concern to buy chemical products via tender Tenders 09:36
LUKOIL Uzbekistan opens tender for perforating explosives work in wells Tenders 09:32
Tourists from several countries visited Azerbaijan during COVID-19 pandemic - expert Society 09:08
Australia's reports record daily COVID-19 cases, braces for worse Other News 08:54
Paralympic athlete wins 14th gold medal for Azerbaijan at Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games Society 08:32
Azerbaijan wins 13th gold medal at Tokyo Paralympic Games Society 08:14
UNDP supports dev't of non-hydrocarbon sectors of Turkmenistan's economy (Exclusive) Turkmenistan 08:09
5.1-magnitude earthquake shakes Xinjiang Other News 07:58
Earthquake hits south of Almaty city Kazakhstan 07:33
Georgia expects decline in prices for vegetable oil Business 07:00
Blinken to visit Qatar, Germany over Afghanistan issue US 06:24
France’s Macron to receive German election candidates Scholz, Laschet next week Europe 05:26
Turkey closes in on 100M COVID-19 jabs since January Turkey 04:31
Google locks Afghan government accounts World 03:36
Biden signs order to let some 9/11 documents go public US 02:48
Oil prices fall amid weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs report Oil&Gas 01:57
U.S. defense secretary to travel to Gulf countries next week US 01:08
75 parties intend to participate in parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 00:49
USAID to continue promoting competitive business environment in Azerbaijan Economy 00:12
Most of COVID deaths in Turkey are among unvaccinated: Minister Turkey 3 September 23:30
Iran receives biggest COVID-19 vaccine consignment Iran 3 September 23:08
Closing ceremony of "Sea Cup" military contest held Society 3 September 22:50
Taliban sources say their forces take Panjshir, in full control of Afghanistan Other News 3 September 22:35
Georgia, UK discuss joint infrastructure and transport projects Georgia 3 September 21:57
Uzbek Ministry of Agriculture discloses data on prices for grain harvest in 2022 Uzbekistan 3 September 21:48
Turkmenistan, UK talk humanitarian issues related to situation in Afghanistan Turkmenistan 3 September 21:41
Azerbaijan allows citizens of 13 more states to fly to the country Politics 3 September 21:09
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani athlete who claimed country’s 12th gold medal at Summer Paralympic Games (PHOTO) Politics 3 September 19:25
Azerbaijan grabs first gold medal at 2021 CIS Games in Russia’s Kazan Society 3 September 19:23
President Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani athlete who won another gold medal at Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games Politics 3 September 19:13
Azerbaijani, Turkish pilots make first flights within TURAZ Sahini - 2021 exercises (PHOTO) Society 3 September 19:07
Georgia records increase in volume of budget after adjustments Business 3 September 18:56
Parliamentary Budget Office of Georgia emphasizes significant dev't trend in economy Business 3 September 18:52
Azerbaijani FM receives credentials of new ambassador of Kyrgyzstan (PHOTO) Politics 3 September 18:48
Georgia shares data on vaccine imports Georgia 3 September 18:46
Iran's electricity industry shares concerns for winter fuel supply Business 3 September 18:44
Trade makes up largest share in total turnover in Georgia's business sector Business 3 September 18:26
Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia discuss joint development of energy sector Kazakhstan 3 September 18:26
Georgia sees decrease in profits of insurance industry Finance 3 September 18:23
Azerbaijan records decrease in lending to public organizations Finance 3 September 18:03
Iran's Qom Province sees increase in exports Iran 3 September 17:58
Saudi ACWA Power intends to aid Uzbekistan in developing capital market Business 3 September 17:53
Kazakhstan's QazExpoCongress, Russian Roscongress Foundation sign co-op agreement Kazakhstan 3 September 17:44
Azerbaijan's CEC holds another regular meeting Politics 3 September 17:43
Largest share of investments in Turkmenistan falls on manufacturing sector - minister Finance 3 September 17:40
Iran hopes not to face gas-related challenges during winter Oil&Gas 3 September 17:37
Uzbekistan's Karakalpakstan sees growth in fixed capital investments Business 3 September 17:35
AstraZeneca reaches settlement with EU on COVID-19 vaccine delivery Europe 3 September 17:29
Azerbaijani president signs order on next conscription for military service Politics 3 September 17:24
Google Pay partners with Leumi US 3 September 17:23
Georgia sees increase in volume of business sector turnover Business 3 September 17:23
Azerbaijan to create portal for purchase of food products by state order Politics 3 September 17:14
Some 45.4 million Russians receive at least one shot of coronavirus vaccine — deputy PM Russia 3 September 17:13
Expo 2020 Dubai: India pavilion to showcase country's march to a $5T economy Other News 3 September 17:12
Interest rate on mortgage loans to rise in Georgia Finance 3 September 17:08
Kazakhstan's revenue from maritime cargo transport down Transport 3 September 17:03
Turkmenistan's Turkmengaz to buy material and technical resources via tender Tenders 3 September 17:02
First pharmaceutical plant producing infusion solutions and injections in ampoules to be built in Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 3 September 17:01
New gas turbine power plant launched in Turkmenistan’s Lebap region Oil&Gas 3 September 17:01
India, US Officials Discuss Bilateral And Regional Issues Ahead Of 2+2 Dialogue Other News 3 September 17:00
New chairmen and secretaries to DECs elected in Azerbaijan Politics 3 September 17:00
All news