Collision between train, minibus leaves 6 dead in Turkey (VIDEO)
A collision between a freight train and a minibus in northwest Turkey killed six people and injured six others Saturday, Turkish news agency Demiroren reported, Trend reports citing AP.
The crash at a railroad crossing in Ergene, Tekirdag province, involved a minibus carrying factory workers and a train headed to nearby Cerkezkoy at 8 a.m. local time (0500 GMT), the news agency said.
The people who died all were in the minibus, which was dragged in front of the train after the impact.
