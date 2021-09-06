Turkey condemns military takeover in Guinea
Turkey condemned the military takeover in Guinea and the detention of the country’s President Alpha Conde, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.
“Turkey opposes attempts to illegally replace elected governments,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement, adding that it was watching developments with "grave concern."
It stressed Ankara’s strong expectations for the speedy restoration of the constitutional order in the West African nation and Conde’s immediate release.
“Turkey will stand by its friend and brother Guinea during this difficult and sensitive period,” the ministry added.
