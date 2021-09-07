Turkey keen to create technopark in Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 07

Trend:

Turkey intends to create a technopark in Uzbekistan, the Turkish government told Trend.

As reported, negotiations are currently underway between the parties on the creation of a technopark.

The creation of the technopark is expected to be completed by late 2021, the Turkish government said.

If the parties reach an agreement, the technopark will be created by the Ministry of Industry and Technology of Turkey.