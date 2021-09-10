Turkey reports 23,846 new COVID-19 cases

Turkey on Thursday confirmed 23,846 new COVID-19 cases, raising the tally of infections in the country to 6,590,414, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 257 to 59,170, while 31,322 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, according to Turkey's Health Ministry.

A total of 314,793 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 50.93 million people in Turkey have received their first doses of vaccines, while over 39.59 million have taken their second doses. Turkey has so far administered over 100.26 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, including the third booster jabs.