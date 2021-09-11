Uzbekistan increases import of chemicals from Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11

Trend:

The export of chemical products from Turkey to Uzbekistan increased by 32.3 percent from January through June 2021, compared to the same period of 2020, amounting to $138.7 million, the Turkish Ministry of Trade told Trend.

"In June 2021, the export of chemicals from Turkey to Uzbekistan increased by 3.1 percent compared to the same month of 2020, reaching $23.2 million," the ministry said.

From January through June 2021, Turkey as a whole increased the export of chemical products by 40.1 percent compared to the same period of 2020, up to $11.9 billion.

Turkey exported chemical products worth $2.37 billion in June 2021, which is 66.6 percent more compared to June 2020.

In the last 12 months (from June 2020 through June 2021), Turkey’s exports of chemical products amounted to over $21.6 billion.