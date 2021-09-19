Armenian PM asked Turkish President for a secret meeting
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 19
Trend:
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan asked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for a secret meeting, Trend reports, referring to the statement of Turkish President at a press conference before his visit to New York to participate in the UN General Assembly.
"The Prime Minister of Georgia conveyed to me the proposal of the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for a meeting. However, for this, Armenia must take positive steps. If this meeting takes place, Turkey is ready to establish diplomatic relations," the President said.
