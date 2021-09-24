Scientists of the Turkic World at UNEC

On September 27-29 the 19th International Turkic World Social Sciences Conference will be held at Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC) with the support of Turkic World Research Foundation.

The conference will be attended by a number of Turkish officials in the field of science and education, rectors of leading universities and prominent scientists of the Turkic world.

The conference will be preceded by a visit to the tomb of national leader Heydar Aliyev and the Alley of Martyrs, as well as the opening of a new memorial complex erected in memory of martyred graduates and students of UNEC.

The three-day conference will include extensive and interesting discussions on the development of education, new opportunities for cooperation between the Turkic world countries, as well as the economic impact of the Karabakh Victory on the Turkic world, and put forward proposals.

The foreign guests are also scheduled to visit Agdam on September 28.